UN Launches Global Fund To Address COVID-19 Effects In Developing Countries - Guterres
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 minutes ago Wed 01st April 2020 | 01:51 AM
UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Tuesday announced the launching of a global fund to address the potentially devastating socio-economic impacts of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic on low- and middle-income countries
"The United Nations is establishing a new multi-partner Trust Fund for COVID-19 Response and Recovery to support low- and middle-income countries to respond to the emergency and recover from the socioeconomic shock," Guterres said in a speech.