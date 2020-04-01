UN Launches Global Fund to Address COVID-19 Effects in Developing Countries - Guterres

(@FahadShabbir)

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st March, 2020) UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Tuesday announced the launching of a global fund to address the potentially devastating socio-economic impacts of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic on low- and middle-income countries.

"The United Nations is establishing a new multi-partner Trust Fund for COVID-19 Response and Recovery to support low- and middle-income countries to respond to the emergency and recover from the socioeconomic shock," Guterres said in a speech.