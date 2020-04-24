UrduPoint.com
UN Launches Global Push To Accelerate Production Of Virus Vaccine

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Fri 24th April 2020 | 10:12 PM

The UN on Friday joined forces with world leaders and the private sector on an initiative to speed up development of COVID-19 vaccines and treatments, and ensure equal access for all

Geneva, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Apr, 2020 ) :The UN on Friday joined forces with world leaders and the private sector on an initiative to speed up development of COVID-19 vaccines and treatments, and ensure equal access for all.

"This is a landmark collaboration to accelerate the development, production and equitable distribution of vaccines, diagnostics, and therapeutics for COVID-19," World Health Organization chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus told a virtual briefing.

"Our shared commitment is to ensure all people have access to all the tools to defeat COVID-19," he said.

