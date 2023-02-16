UN Launches Humanitarian Appeal for $1Bln to Help Earthquake-Hit Turkey - Spokesperson

The United Nations has launched a humanitarian appeal to collect $1 billion to help people impacted by the catastrophic earthquakes in Turkey, UN spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said on Thursday

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th February, 2023) The United Nations has launched a humanitarian appeal to collect $1 billion to help people impacted by the catastrophic earthquakes in Turkey, UN spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said on Thursday.

"Today, the United Nations is launching a $1 billion humanitarian appeal for the people of Turkey suffering from the most devastating earthquakes to hit the country in a century," the spokesperson said in a statement.

The funding aims to help meet the needs of some 5.1 million people for the duration of three months, the statement added.