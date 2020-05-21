UN Launches New Global Plan to Combat Misinformation on COVID-19 - Under-Secretary-General

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st May, 2020) The United Nations has launched a new global initiative to counter misinformation about the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19), UN Under-Secretary-General for Global Communications Melissa Fleming said in a press briefing on Thursday.

"We are collaborating with one of the world's leading social mobilization organizations called 'Purpose' to launch today an initiative called 'Verified,'" Fleming said. "'Verified' is going to be inviting the global public to volunteer to counter this growing scourge of COVID-19 misinformation by sharing UN-verified science-based content with their communities.

"

Fleming said so-called "information volunteers" throughout the world will share scientific-based straightforward messages about COVID-19 through social media platforms to counter the growing spread of false claims.

"Purveyors of misinformation are creating storylines and slick content that are filling information voids where science has no answers," Fleming said.

The initiative, led by the UN Department for Global Communications, will focus on the aspects of science, solidarity and solutions to save lives, promote cooperation and encourage support to populations impacted by the novel coronavirus pandemic.