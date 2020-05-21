UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UN Launches New Global Plan To Combat Misinformation On COVID-19 - Under-Secretary-General

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Thu 21st May 2020 | 10:40 PM

UN Launches New Global Plan to Combat Misinformation on COVID-19 - Under-Secretary-General

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st May, 2020) The United Nations has launched a new global initiative to counter misinformation about the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19), UN Under-Secretary-General for Global Communications Melissa Fleming said in a press briefing on Thursday.

"We are collaborating with one of the world's leading social mobilization organizations called 'Purpose' to launch today an initiative called 'Verified,'" Fleming said. "'Verified' is going to be inviting the global public to volunteer to counter this growing scourge of COVID-19 misinformation by sharing UN-verified science-based content with their communities.

"

Fleming said so-called "information volunteers" throughout the world will share scientific-based straightforward messages about COVID-19 through social media platforms to counter the growing spread of false claims.

"Purveyors of misinformation are creating storylines and slick content that are filling information voids where science has no answers," Fleming said.

The initiative, led by the UN Department for Global Communications, will focus on the aspects of science, solidarity and solutions to save lives, promote cooperation and encourage support to populations impacted by the novel coronavirus pandemic.

Related Topics

World United Nations Social Media Share Coronavirus

Recent Stories

UAE, France discuss ways of developing cultural co ..

16 minutes ago

COVID-19 causes new uncertainties for press, says ..

31 minutes ago

Modi invoked Nuremberg-like laws to keep Kashmir u ..

3 hours ago

MBRF supports People of Determination with dedicat ..

3 hours ago

Sorbonne University Abu Dhabi grants academic exce ..

3 hours ago

Cooperation and solidarity are way forward to tack ..

4 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.