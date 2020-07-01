UN Launches 'Pause' Campaign to Counter COVID-19 Misinformation - Spokesman

(@FahadShabbir)

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st July, 2020) The United Nations on Tuesday launched a global campaign urging people to pause before spreading misinformation on COVID-19 pandemic via social media, UN spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said in a press briefing.

"Today, the UN launched a global campaign called 'Pause' to stop the spread of harmful misinformation on COVID-19," Dujarric said.

The campaign, initiated on Social Media Day, aims to encourage people to carefully check data regarding the virus before posting it on public platforms.

Dujarric said the "Pause" advocates for a behavioral change to avoid the proliferation of misleading, emotionally charged and harmful content without taking time to question the accuracy.