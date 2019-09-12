UN Launches Plan to Safeguard Religious Sites in Wake of Recent Attacks - Guterres

(@imziishan)

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th September, 2019) The United Nations has launched a new plan to safeguard religious sites after a recent surge in violent attacks on houses of worship, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres told reporters on Thursday.

"Today, we are launching an important new effort to tackle hate and violence around the globe. It is called the United Nations Plan of Action to Safeguard Religious Sites," Guterres said. "Our world is plagued with a surge in anti-Semitism, anti-Muslim hatred, attacks against Christians, and other religious groups."

The plan consists of a set of concrete recommendations to the United Nations, countries, religious leaders, civil society and online providers to promote the safety of holy places, ensure the protection of worshipers and encourage tolerance and compassion.

According to Guterres, the plan, which was developed by United Nations Alliance of Civilizations High Representative Miguel Moratinos following the Christchurch mosque massacre, is complemented by the UN Strategy on Hate Speech launched in June.

Guterres once again condemned the recent attacks on religious places, urging the global community to counter all forms of racism, xenophobia, discrimination and incitement.

New Zealand was rocked by two mass shootings on March 15 at Al Noor Mosque and the Linwood Islamic Center in Christchurch. The tragedy left 50 people dead and another 50 injured. Tarrant was detained immediately afterward and has since remained in custody. In his manifesto, the shooter expressed a strong anti-Muslim and anti-migrant sentiment.