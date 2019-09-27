UrduPoint.com
UN Launches Probe Into Venezuela Rights Abuses

Fri 27th September 2019 | 05:18 PM

The UN Human Rights Council on Friday voted to send a team of investigators to probe alleged violations, including extrajudicial executions and torture, in crisis-wracked Venezuela

Geneva, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Sep, 2019 ) :The UN Human Rights Council on Friday voted to send a team of investigators to probe alleged violations, including extrajudicial executions and torture, in crisis-wracked Venezuela.

A resolution tabled by more than a dozen countries from Latin America and elsewhere was adopted by the 47-member council with 19 votes in favour, seven opposed and 21 abstaining.

More Stories From World

