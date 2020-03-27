UrduPoint.com
UN Launches Solidarity Initiative To Fight Misinformation About COVID-19 - Guterres

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Fri 27th March 2020 | 11:09 PM

UN Launches Solidarity Initiative to Fight Misinformation About COVID-19 - Guterres

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres announced on Friday the launching of a COVID-1 Communications for Solidarity Initiative to fight misinformation about the novel coronavirus and promote global solidarity

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th March, 2020) UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres announced on Friday the launching of a COVID-1 Communications for Solidarity Initiative to fight misinformation about the novel coronavirus and promote global solidarity.

"Our common enemy is a virus, but our enemy is also a growing surge of misinformation," Guterres said in a briefing to United Nations member states. "We are therefore launching a COVID-19 Communications for Solidarity Initiative to rapidly inform the global public and promote and inspire acts of humanity.

"

Guterres stressed that in the face of the global health emergency posed by novel coronavirus, the world should put divisions aside and turn to unity, facts and science.

"We are not only fighting a pandemic; in the words of Dr. Tedros [WHO Director-General Tedros Ghebreyesus], we are fighting an "infodemic," the UN chief said.

As of Friday, more than 553,000 confirmed COVID-19 cases have been reported worldwide and 25,251 deaths.

