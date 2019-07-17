UrduPoint.com
UN Launches Trust Fund To Promote Safe, Regular Migration - IOM

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Wed 17th July 2019 | 09:07 PM

The United Nations has introduced a new multi-partner trust fund to support orderly and regular migration, the International Organization for Migration (IOM) said in a press release on Wednesday

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th July, 2019) The United Nations has introduced a new multi-partner trust fund to support orderly and regular migration, the International Organization for Migration (IOM) said in a press release on Wednesday.

"UN member states and UN entities unveiled a new trust fund in support of achieving safe, orderly and regular migration," the release said.

The goal is to collect $25 million in contributions via the newly created Multi-Partner Trust Fund Office to assist programs that address countries' main concerns regarding migration, strengthen migrant protection, promote cooperation between nations and advance migration governance, the release said.

IOM Director General Antonio Vitorino said that safe and regular migration contributes to the economic benefits of host countries and prevents large losses in human lives.

In particular, Vitorino "noted that migrants make up 3.4 percent of the world population and contribute 10 percent of global GDP, with 85 percent of migrants' earnings contributing to their host countries' economies, and only a small proportion being remitted back to their homeland," the release said.

According to UN data, more than 32,000 migrants have died or gone missing along migratory routes across the globe since 2014. Many of those missing have ended up being victims of human trafficking, arbitrary detention or forced labor.

