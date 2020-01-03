UrduPoint.com
UN Launches Year-Long Global Dialogue To Collect Opinions On World's Future By 2045

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Fri 03rd January 2020 | 12:40 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd January, 2020) The United Nations has marked the 75th anniversary of its existence by launching its so-called UN75 dialogue in a bid to incorporate digital media for people around the world to reach out and say how they want the future to change in the next quarter of century.

"No country, no community, is able to solve the complex problems of our world alone. We need to come together, not only to talk, but to listen. It is absolutely essential that you all join the conversation. We need your opinion, your strategies and your ideas for us to be able to deliver better for the people of the world that we must serve," a UN press release quoted Secretary-General Antonio Guterres as saying.

The initiative, dubbed "global reality check," is called to collect a variety of opinions ” from policy makers to ordinary individuals ” on how the world should change by the UN's centenary in 2045.

The initiative is designed to rely upon four data streams.

"The UN75 dialogues together with a 'One-minute Survey' that anyone can take, opinion polling in 50 countries and artificial intelligence sentiment analysis of traditional and social media in 70 countries, will generate compelling data to inform national and international policies and debate," the press release read.

The UN website outlines how one can join the debate and make their voice heard. The toolkit includes posting video messages on social media, taking the 1-minute survey and joining formal and informal discussion groups on the internet.

The collected opinions will be presented to global leaders by Guterres during the General Assembly's high week in September.

