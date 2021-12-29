UrduPoint.com

UN Leads Meeting With Somali President In Mogadishu - Reports

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 29, 2021 | 09:46 PM

The United Nations mediated a meeting with Somali President Mohamed Farmaajo in the country's capital of Mogadishu against the backdrop of pre-election tensions, the country's Goobjoog news reported on Wednesday

On the same day, ousted Prime Minister Mohamed Hussein Roble, dismissed by Farmaajo over corruption allegations earlier in the week, had a phone call with US Assistant Secretary of State for African Affairs Mary Catherine Phee, according to Garowe Online news outlet. The officials reportedly discussed the political and security crises in the country ahead of the elections.

On Monday, Farmaajo removed Roble from office over accusations of land grabbing from the country's naval forces for personal gain. The president also said Roble tried to undermine an ongoing corruption investigation into the issue, though the prime minister denied all allegations.

The military reportedly sided with Roble, calling Farmaajo's actions a coup attempt.

The embassies of the United States and the United Kingdom have called for de-escalation of the conflict before it leads to further deterioration of the political and security situation in the country.

The events were the most recent development in the long-standing feud between Farmaajo and Roble. In September, Somali media reported that the president had temporarily suspended operations at the prime minister's office due to disagreements over the resignation of the head of national intelligence. The sides settled their differences a month later and agreed to accelerate preparations for the elections, of which Roble has been put in charge.

The country's legislative elections were scheduled to take place from October 1 to November 20, but the plan fell through.

