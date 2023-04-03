UN Learned 'With Concern' About Attack on Russian Reporter Tatarsky - Spokesman

The UN learned with concern about the bomb attack that killed Russian military reporter Vladlen Tatarsky, UN Secretary-General Spokesman Stephane Dujarric said on Monday

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd April, 2023) The UN learned with concern about the bomb attack that killed Russian military reporter Vladlen Tatarsky, UN Secretary-General Spokesman Stephane Dujarric said on Monday.

"We learned with concern about the explosion in St. Petersburg that killed the blogger and injured many other people," Dujarric said during a press briefing.

The UN is waiting to learn more info from the ongoing investigation, Dujarric added.

Tatarsky was killed in a St. Petersburg cafe on Sunday by an explosive device, which also injured 32 others.

Earlier on Monday, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that Ukraine may be responsible for the attack. The regime in Kiev supports terrorist attacks, which is why Russia is carrying out its special military operation in Ukraine, Peskov added.

The Russian Investigative Committee told Sputnik that the incident is being investigated as an act of terrorism. The Investigative Committee also said the authorities detained Daria Trepova on suspicion of involvement in the attack.