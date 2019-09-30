UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UN, Lesbos Mayor Urge Migrant Camp Transfers After Deadly Fire

Muhammad Irfan 48 seconds ago Mon 30th September 2019 | 03:34 PM

UN, Lesbos mayor urge migrant camp transfers after deadly fire

The UN and the mayor of Lesbos on Monday called for the immediate transfer of migrants from an overcrowded Greek refugee camp on the island after a deadly fire at the camp there sparked riots

Moria, Greece, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Sep, 2019 ) :The UN and the mayor of Lesbos on Monday called for the immediate transfer of migrants from an overcrowded Greek refugee camp on the island after a deadly fire at the camp there sparked riots.

Camp residents say a woman and child died in Sunday's blaze at Moira, Europe's largest migrant camp, which houses around 13,000 people but has facilities for just 3,000.

The civil protection ministry on Monday confirmed the death of one person and said they were carrying out tests on the remains of a possible second victim.

Late Sunday, Greek news agency ANA had cited police sources as saying a mother and child had died.

A plane helped extinguish the fire that had spread to several containers housing migrants. But police later fired tear gas to control an angry crowd who said authorities took too long to respond to the incident.

The UN's refugee agency (UNHCR) on Monday warned the situationat Moira was "critical" and required "urgent" action.

"We are calling to accelerate the transfers and improve conditions in Moria," said Boris Cheshirkov, UNHCR's spokesman in Greece.

Related Topics

Fire Riots Police United Nations Europe Died Greece Women Gas Sunday From Refugee UNHCR Housing

Recent Stories

LHC orders to transfer terrorism case against Hafi ..

3 minutes ago

Issues of New Sabzi Mandi should be resolved

3 minutes ago

Dengue wards set up at all social security hospita ..

3 minutes ago

Zambia's finance minister unveils 2020 budget

3 minutes ago

Pakistan Professional Boxing League (PPBL) gets PS ..

3 minutes ago

Russian Lawmaker Slams PACE's Decision to Discuss ..

47 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.