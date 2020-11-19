UrduPoint.com
UN Libya Envoy Sees 'Substantial' Progress, But Warns Situation Remains Volatile

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 41 seconds ago Thu 19th November 2020 | 11:30 PM

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th November, 2020) UN Acting Special Representative for Libya Stephanie Williams said on Thursday the situation on the ground in Libya remains volatile although tangible progress toward peace and security in Libya has been reached over the past two months.

"Since I last briefed you on 2 September, we have made substantial progress in the search for peace and stability in Libya," Williams said. "Allow me to reiterate that the situation remains volatile; there is no time for complacency."

Williams noted the sharp decrease in the number of civilian casualties following the cessation of hostilities agreed to in October, compared to the second quarter of 2020, and the resumption of flights between the cities of Benghazi, Tripoli, Sebha, Ghat and Ubari.

In addition, the exchange of detainees facilitated by the elders and the Joint Military Commission has continued, but the warring sides have yet to begin the withdrawal of forces, Williams said.

Forces of the UN-recognized Government of National Accord (GNA), who are in control of the west of Libya, remain stationed around the cities of Misrata and Sirte, Williams said.

Meanwhile, the Libyan Arab Armed Forces (LNA), controlling the east of the country, continued to set up military outposts between Sirte and al-Jufra and in the northern area of al-Jufra airbase.

Williams also noted "intense cargo aircraft activity" between Benina, al-Jufra and al-Gardabiya, requesting the UN Security Council to support the implementation of the arms embargo in Libya.

Libya's warring parties - the GNA and the LNA - signed the nationwide ceasefire deal on October 23 at UN-facilitated commission talks in Geneva.

Over the previous week, the Libyan Political Dialogue Forum met in Tunisia to decide the North African country's future political leadership. Participants agreed to hold a national election on December 24.

The talks adjourned on Sunday without the naming of a new government to oversee the transitional period until the elections. However, negotiations are set to resume before the end of the current year.

