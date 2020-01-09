UrduPoint.com
UN Libya Envoy Welcomes Calls For Ceasefire By Russia, Turkey - Spokesman

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Thu 09th January 2020 | 11:30 PM

UN Libya Envoy Welcomes Calls for Ceasefire by Russia, Turkey - Spokesman

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th January, 2020) United Nations Special Representative of the Secretary-General for Libya Ghassan Salame has welcomed the joint call by Russia and Turkey for a ceasefire in the North African country, UN spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said in a press briefing on Thursday.

"Ghassan Salame, the Special Representative and head of the UN mission [in Libya], welcomed to the recent calls for a ceasefire in Libya by a number of countries and international and regional organizations. The most recent of which was a joint call yesterday by the presidents of Turkey and the Russian Federation," Dujarric said.

Salame urged international and Libya parties to respond positively to the calls and halt military operations immediately, according to the spokesman.

On Wednesday, Russia and Turkey agreed on a common position on the Libyan settlement, and presidents Vladimir Putin and Recep Tayyip Erdogan called on all parties to cease fire from January 12.

Last week, the Turkish parliament approved President Recep Tayyip Erdogan's initiative to send troops to Libya following an official request by the Tripoli-based UN-backed Government of National Accord (GNA), which is currently trying to repel an offensive by the rival Libyan National Army (LNA) led by Khalifa Haftar. Most Arab countries, including Egypt, strongly oppose Turkey's possible military intervention in the Libyan conflict.

Libya has been torn apart between the two rival administrations since 2011, when its long-time leader Muammar Gaddafi was overthrown and killed, with the LNA controlling the east and the GNA sitting in the country's west. The situation escalated over the past few months as the LNA launched a new offensive on GNA-held Tripoli. On Monday, the LNA declared full control over the strategic coastal town of Sirte.

