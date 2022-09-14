UrduPoint.com

UN Looking At Expanding Grain Deal To Ammonia Exports - Guterres

Muhammad Irfan Published September 14, 2022 | 09:37 PM

The United Nations is looking at expanding the grain deal to ammonia exports, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said on Wednesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th September, 2022) The United Nations is looking at expanding the grain deal to ammonia exports, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said on Wednesday.

"We are looking not only at maintaining the grain deal but expanding it namely in relation to, just to give an example, the possibility of having ammonia exports through the same channel from the Russian Federation and possibility of an extension in time of the grain deal," Guterres said.

