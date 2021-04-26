UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UN Looking Into Reports Of Navalny Office Closures - Spokesperson

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Mon 26th April 2021 | 11:45 PM

UN Looking Into Reports of Navalny Office Closures - Spokesperson

The United Nations is looking into the reports about the suspension of movement at the headquarters of jailed Russian opposition activist Alexey Navalny, UN spokesperson Farhan Haq said in a press briefing on Monday

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th April, 2021) The United Nations is looking into the reports about the suspension of movement at the headquarters of jailed Russian opposition activist Alexey Navalny, UN spokesperson Farhan Haq said in a press briefing on Monday.

"We're looking into these reports," Haq said when asked to comment on the closure of Navalny's offices.

The Moscow Prosecutor's Office also filed an application to the Moscow City Court to suspend the activities of the non-profit organizations FBK - Anti-Corruption Foundation that performs the functions of a foreign agent in Russia - and the Citizens' Rights Protection Foundation

Related Topics

United Nations Moscow Russia Court Opposition

Recent Stories

US Sanctions 2 Guatemalan Officials for Corrupt Ac ..

1 minute ago

News of leaving Federal Gov projects is misleading ..

1 minute ago

Covid-19 situation in India 'beyond heartbreaking' ..

2 minutes ago

Teenager shot dead over minor dispute

2 minutes ago

Afridi jirga seeks PM's help in saving Tirah Valle ..

7 minutes ago

Stocks advance ahead of earnings onslaught, Fed me ..

7 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.