UN Looking Into Reports of Navalny Office Closures - Spokesperson

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th April, 2021) The United Nations is looking into the reports about the suspension of movement at the headquarters of jailed Russian opposition activist Alexey Navalny, UN spokesperson Farhan Haq said in a press briefing on Monday.

"We're looking into these reports," Haq said when asked to comment on the closure of Navalny's offices.

The Moscow Prosecutor's Office also filed an application to the Moscow City Court to suspend the activities of the non-profit organizations FBK - Anti-Corruption Foundation that performs the functions of a foreign agent in Russia - and the Citizens' Rights Protection Foundation