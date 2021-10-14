UN Looks Forward to Working With Belarus After Minsk Complaints Over Legal Aid - Spokesman

(@FahadShabbir)

The United Nations looks forward to further collaborate with the Belarusian authorities in the wake of Minsk complaints about the legal aid program, UN spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said in a press briefing on Thursday

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th October, 2021) The United Nations looks forward to further collaborate with the Belarusian authorities in the wake of Minsk complaints about the legal aid program, UN spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said in a press briefing on Thursday.

In late September, Belarusian Foreign Minister Vladimir Makei said some United Nations representatives in the country had used the organization's funds allocated for people with disabilities to support the protesters. The Belarusian Permanent Mission to the UN and other international organizations in Geneva said on Tuesday that the United Nations office in Belarus had illegally used the organization's funds to pay for the services of lawyers for 23 Belarusians who had participated in last year's opposition protests.

"We are in communication with the government of Belarus on the issue that they raised during the bilateral meeting with the Secretary-General through appropriate channels," Dujarric said. "The UN country team, including all UN agencies, funds and programs working in Belarus, is focused on continuing its work with and for Belarusians. The country team looks forward to further collaboration with Belarusian authorities and relevant civil society partners, including in the era of sustainable development and human rights."