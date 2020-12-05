UN Looks Forward to Working With Russian Special Envoy Chubais - Spokesperson

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th December, 2020) The United Nations looks forward to working with Russian special envoy Anatoly Chubais, UN spokesperson Stephan Dujarric told Sputnik.

"We look forward to working with Amb. Anatoly Chubais in his role as special envoy for President [Vladimir] Putin for relations with international organizations," Dujarric said on Friday.

"The Russian Federation is critical partner of the United Nations in every facet of our work, including the sustainable development goals."