The United Nations looks forward to cooperating with Iran's new President, Ebrahim Raisi, on a wide range of coinciding interests, UN spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said in a press briefing on Thursday

Earlier in the day, Raisi was sworn in as the Islamic Republic's president, succeeding Hassan Rouhani who served eight years in office.

"We look forward to working with the new president of Iran on a host of issues that are of interest to both the United Nations and Iran," Dujarric said.

On Tuesday, Iranian Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei endorsed Raisi as the 13th president of Iran. Following his inauguration, Raisi will present a list of new cabinet ministers.

Raisi won the June 18 presidential race in Iran with nearly 62 percent of the vote.