UrduPoint.com

UN Looks Froward To Working With Iran's Raisi On Shared Interests - Spokesman

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Thu 05th August 2021 | 10:54 PM

UN Looks Froward to Working With Iran's Raisi on Shared Interests - Spokesman

The United Nations looks forward to cooperating with Iran's new President, Ebrahim Raisi, on a wide range of coinciding interests, UN spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said in a press briefing on Thursday

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th August, 2021) The United Nations looks forward to cooperating with Iran's new President, Ebrahim Raisi, on a wide range of coinciding interests, UN spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said in a press briefing on Thursday.

Earlier in the day, Raisi was sworn in as the Islamic Republic's president, succeeding Hassan Rouhani who served eight years in office.

"We look forward to working with the new president of Iran on a host of issues that are of interest to both the United Nations and Iran," Dujarric said.

On Tuesday, Iranian Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei endorsed Raisi as the 13th president of Iran. Following his inauguration, Raisi will present a list of new cabinet ministers.

Raisi won the June 18 presidential race in Iran with nearly 62 percent of the vote.

Related Topics

United Nations Iran Vote June Cabinet Race

Recent Stories

Main stream print media publishes supplements to e ..

Main stream print media publishes supplements to express solidarity with Kashimi ..

2 minutes ago
 Federal capital reports 441 new COVID-19 cases

Federal capital reports 441 new COVID-19 cases

2 minutes ago
 Pakistan pursuing aggressive economic diplomacy to ..

Pakistan pursuing aggressive economic diplomacy to explore new markets: Ambassad ..

2 minutes ago
 Utilizing modern technology to eradicate crimes st ..

Utilizing modern technology to eradicate crimes stresses

11 minutes ago
 Trudeau Says 'Hopeful' Border Staff Strike Can be ..

Trudeau Says 'Hopeful' Border Staff Strike Can be Settled at Bargaining Table

11 minutes ago
 PEMRA approves two years landing rights permission ..

PEMRA approves two years landing rights permission to education channels on zero ..

11 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.