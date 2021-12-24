UrduPoint.com

UN Made Clear That US Should Allow Foreign Diplomats To Work - Spokesperson

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Fri 24th December 2021 | 08:36 PM

UN Made Clear That US Should Allow Foreign Diplomats to Work - Spokesperson

The UN made it clear that the United States should allow diplomats accredited to the organization to do their work, Farhan Haq, the UN secretary general's deputy spokesperson, told Sputnik, commenting on the appeal of the Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova

Earlier, Zakharova stressed that UN Secretary General Antonio Guteres was required, as the guarantor of the 1947 agreements, to immediately take practical steps and to officially launch the arbitration procedure against the United States due to delays in the issuance of visas to diplomats and seized diplomatic property.

Earlier, Zakharova stressed that UN Secretary General Antonio Guteres was required, as the guarantor of the 1947 agreements, to immediately take practical steps and to officially launch the arbitration procedure against the United States due to delays in the issuance of visas to diplomats and seized diplomatic property.

"We have made clear the need for the host country to allow accredited diplomats to go about their work," Haq said.

