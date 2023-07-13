UN Makes Efforts so West Starts Fulfilling Grain Deal Terms - Putin

UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres and employees of the organization sincerely make efforts so that the Western countries will start fulfilling terms of the Black Sea Grain Initiative that concern Russia, President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th July, 2023) UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres and employees of the organization sincerely make efforts so that the Western countries will start fulfilling terms of the Black Sea Grain Initiative that concern Russia, President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday.

"I know that the secretary general and the UN staff who are dealing with this problem are sincerely striving to fulfill the relevant conditions, including in relation to Russia, I have no doubts about this. But they have no success. Because Western countries are not going to keep their promises," Putin said on air of the Rossiya 24 broadcaster, adding that Russia will agree on the grain deal's extension only when promises made to it are fulfilled.

The president also said that he has not seen a letter from Guterres with proposals on the extension of the grain deal.