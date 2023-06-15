UN Makes 'Largest Appeal Worldwide' for $11Bln to Deliver More Aid to Syria - Guterres

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th June, 2023) The United Nations has made its "largest appeal" in seeking $11.1 billion from donors to help deliver more aid to Syria, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said on Thursday.

"We are asking for 11.

1 billion Dollars - our largest appeal worldwide," Guterres said in a message to the seventh annual conference on "Supporting the Future of Syria and the Region," hosted by the European Union in Brussels.

Guterres said the existing aid for Syria will run out in July and this is the reason the international community must hurry to provide resources for additional assistance.

The conference is being held on June 14-15 and aims at bringing humanitarian and financial aid to the Syrian people and their hosting communities in the region.