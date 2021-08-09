(@ChaudhryMAli88)

The International Maritime Organization (IMO), the UN agency for shipping safety, has confirmed to Sputnik that Iran requested that the organization investigate recent attacks on tankers in the Gulf of Oman

According to Iranian media, Tehran asked the head of IMO to look into the incidents involving the Mercer Street and Asphalt Princess tankers.

"IMO can confirm that we have received communication from Iranian Ambassador to London Mohsen Baharvand. This, along with any other official correspondence on the matter, will be circulated to IMO member States, NGOs and IGOs.

IMO is still awaiting the outcomes of the investigations into the incidents," the organization said.

The Iranian embassy in London has not responded to Sputnik's request to comment.

In late July, Israeli-managed Mercer Street was attacked in the Gulf, resulting in the death of two crew members, a Romanian and a British citizen. Later, an unknown group of assailants was reported to have hijacked Panama-flagged Asphalt Princess in the Gulf of Oman and tried to direct it toward Iran. Tehran has dismissed allegations of its involvement in the incidents.