UN May Allow Limited In-Person Attendance At General Assembly - Spokesman

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Mon 15th June 2020 | 11:00 PM

UN May Allow Limited In-Person Attendance at General Assembly - Spokesman

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th June, 2020) The UN General Assembly being held in September could see a mix of virtual and physical attendance, Secretary-General spokesperson Farhan Haq said on Monday.

"It is possible that there will be some people present... We are working for a mix of virtual attendance and then some limited physical attendance," Haq said at a briefing.

General Assembly President Tijjani Muhammad-Bande said last Monday that the 75th session of the UN General Assembly high-level debate will take place in New York City in September with a reduced number of diplomats due to restrictions imposed amid the novel coronavirus pandemic.

The United Nations is also considering to shift to pre-recorded messages by the heads of state for the high-level session planned for September 22-30, as opposed to in-person presentations.

The UN headquarters complex in Manhattan has remained largely closed since mid-March, following a pause enforced by the state of New York on the work of all non-essential businesses, to slow down the spread of the novel coronavirus.

