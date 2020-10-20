UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UN May Close 26 Aid Programs In Yemen By 2021 Due To Lack Of Funds - Spokesman

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Tue 20th October 2020 | 12:00 AM

UN May Close 26 Aid Programs in Yemen By 2021 Due to Lack of Funds - Spokesman

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th October, 2020) The United Nations will be forced to reduce or shut down 26 humanitarian programs in Yemen by the end of this year unless additional funding is received to respond to the country's deteriorating humanitarian crisis, UN spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said in a press briefing on Monday.

"The lack of funding is crippling: humanitarian operations in the country - 16 of the UN's 41 major programs - have already been reduced or shut down. 26 more will close or be reduced by the end of the year unless additional funding is received," Dujarric said.

The UN spokesman called on all donors to pay the outstanding pledges and increase support given that the humanitarian response plan for Yemen is funded only at 42 percent.

Dujarric explained that the humanitarian situation on the ground continues to worsen and is being complicated by the recent escalation in violence which has contributed to the displacement of more than 8,000 Yemenis in October alone.

Moreover, millions are facing the threat of hunger amid the skyrocketing food prices that are now 140 pecent higher than the average prices recorded before the conflict, Dujarric said.

In addition to 20 million people who are already food insecure, 10 more million might soon be lacking access to food, Dujarric added.

Related Topics

United Nations Yemen October All Million

Recent Stories

Maktoum bin Mohammed chairs first meeting of Highe ..

6 minutes ago

Reem Al Hashemy visits Dubai Police General HQ, re ..

21 minutes ago

Nahyan bin Mubarak inaugurates 4th edition of Tole ..

36 minutes ago

&#039;UAE Warriors Arabia&#039; to kick-start in J ..

36 minutes ago

Prime Minister for taking all administrative measu ..

16 minutes ago

Montenegrin Coalition Member Deplores Planned Dril ..

52 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.