UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UN Medical Evacuations To Begin From Yemen's Rebel-held Sanaa

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 2 minutes ago Mon 03rd February 2020 | 06:47 PM

UN medical evacuations to begin from Yemen's rebel-held Sanaa

Critically ill Yemeni children in need of medical care are to be evacuated from rebel-held Sanaa on Monday, in what the United Nations said it hopes will be the first of many mercy flights

Sanaa, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Feb, 2020 ) :Critically ill Yemeni children in need of medical care are to be evacuated from rebel-held Sanaa on Monday, in what the United Nations said it hopes will be the first of many mercy flights.

Seven young patients and their families gathered at Sanaa airport, which has been closed to commercial flights since 2016, clutching their transport documents ahead of their journey to the Jordanian capital Amman.

"This is the first of what we hope and believe will be many flights," UN Resident Coordinator for Yemen Lise Grande said as the first humanitarian flight was prepared to depart from the war-torn country.

"It's a very important day, it's a day of hope. It shows that everyone wants the people who need help to get that help," she told reporters at the airport.

"The key is to have many flights, bigger planes, so that the people who need aid can get to the places where they will receive it." Yemen's internationally recognised government, backed by a Saudi-led military coalition, has been fighting the Iran-backed Huthis since 2014, when the rebels seized control of the capital.

In November, the coalition -- which controls Yemen's airspace -- said that patients needing medical care would be allowed to be flown out of Sanaa, which has been closed to commercial flights since 2016.

The move was among confidence-building measures aimed at ending the five-year war which has left tens of thousands of people dead and displaced millions in what the UN has called the world's worst humanitarian crisis.

Related Topics

Dead World United Nations Yemen Young Amman Sanaa November 2016 From Government Million Airport

Recent Stories

Al Ain Theebs defeats Egypt’s Pharaohs at Arab C ..

19 minutes ago

Al Ain Theebs defeats Egypt’s Pharaohs at Arab C ..

19 minutes ago

NAB strongly believes in "Zero Corruption, 100% De ..

2 minutes ago

Rubik's Cube "Mona Lisa" goes on sale in Paris

2 minutes ago

Supreme Court adjourns Justice Qazi Faez Isa's pet ..

2 minutes ago

Shipping activity at Port Qasim 03 Feb 2020

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.