Critically ill Yemeni children in need of medical care are to be evacuated from rebel-held Sanaa on Monday, in what the United Nations said it hopes will be the first of many mercy flights

Sanaa, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Feb, 2020)

Seven young patients and their families gathered at Sanaa airport, which has been closed to commercial flights since 2016, clutching their transport documents ahead of their journey to the Jordanian capital Amman.

"This is the first of what we hope and believe will be many flights," UN Resident Coordinator for Yemen Lise Grande said as the first humanitarian flight was prepared to depart from the war-torn country.

"It's a very important day, it's a day of hope. It shows that everyone wants the people who need help to get that help," she told reporters at the airport.

"The key is to have many flights, bigger planes, so that the people who need aid can get to the places where they will receive it." Yemen's internationally recognised government, backed by a Saudi-led military coalition, has been fighting the Iran-backed Huthis since 2014, when the rebels seized control of the capital.

In November, the coalition -- which controls Yemen's airspace -- said that patients needing medical care would be allowed to be flown out of Sanaa, which has been closed to commercial flights since 2016.

The move was among confidence-building measures aimed at ending the five-year war which has left tens of thousands of people dead and displaced millions in what the UN has called the world's worst humanitarian crisis.