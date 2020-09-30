UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UN Member States Commit Nearly $1Bln For COVID-19 Response, Vaccine Access - Spokesman

Umer Jamshaid 42 minutes ago Wed 30th September 2020 | 11:20 PM

UN Member States Commit Nearly $1Bln for COVID-19 Response, Vaccine Access - Spokesman

Nearly $1 billion has been contributed by countries at the UN high-level event held earlier on Wednesday to strengthen the coordinated global response to the COVID-19 pandemic and stress the need to have vaccine available to all, United Nations spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said in a press briefing

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th September, 2020) Nearly $1 billion has been contributed by countries at the UN high-level event held earlier on Wednesday to strengthen the coordinated global response to the COVID-19 pandemic and stress the need to have vaccine available to all, United Nations spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said in a press briefing.

"Nearly a billion Dollars in new financing has been committed to the initiative ["COVID-19 Tools Accelerator"], which is really the most comprehensive multilateral solution for the pandemic," Dujarric said.

According to Dujarric, the largest contributions were made by the United Kingdom that gave $732 million to support the initiative and aid vulnerable countries, Canada with $332 million and Germany with about $117 million in funding.

Related Topics

United Nations Canada Germany United Kingdom Event All Billion Million

Recent Stories

India announces more COVID-19 related relaxations

32 minutes ago

Ministry of Community Development promotes senior ..

32 minutes ago

Rulers of Emirates congratulate Amir of Kuwait

1 hour ago

Funeral prayers of victims of Motorway accident of ..

32 minutes ago

Congresswoman Warns US Military Build-Up in Poland ..

32 minutes ago

Lavrov, Borrell Stress Need for Complete Ceasefire ..

32 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.