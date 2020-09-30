UN Member States Commit Nearly $1Bln for COVID-19 Response, Vaccine Access - Spokesman

Nearly $1 billion has been contributed by countries at the UN high-level event held earlier on Wednesday to strengthen the coordinated global response to the COVID-19 pandemic and stress the need to have vaccine available to all, United Nations spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said in a press briefing

"Nearly a billion Dollars in new financing has been committed to the initiative ["COVID-19 Tools Accelerator"], which is really the most comprehensive multilateral solution for the pandemic," Dujarric said.

According to Dujarric, the largest contributions were made by the United Kingdom that gave $732 million to support the initiative and aid vulnerable countries, Canada with $332 million and Germany with about $117 million in funding.