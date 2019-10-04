UN Member States Must Decide on Relocating General Assembly First Committee - Spokesman

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

The member states of the United Nations should decide if there is a need to relocate the UN General Assembly (UNGA) First Committee from New York amid the refusal by US officials to promptly issue visas to Russian diplomats, UN spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said in a press briefing on Friday

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th October, 2019) The member states of the United Nations should decide if there is a need to relocate the UN General Assembly (UNGA) First Committee from New York amid the refusal by US officials to promptly issue visas to Russian diplomats, UN spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said in a press briefing on Friday.

On Thursday, Russia's Deputy Ambassador to the United Nations Dmitry Polyanskiy proposed to shift the location of the First Committee - which deals with questions of disarmament and international security - from New York to Vienna or Geneva, citing obstacles with which Russian diplomats had faced when trying to obtain US visas.

"The member states can decide where to hold a meeting. It is not for the Secretariat to decide," Dujarric said, commenting on the position of the UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres regarding the proposal of the Russian envoy.

According to Polyianskiy, the US authorities had not issued visas to some of the Russian experts who planned to travel to New York to take part in the First Committee's session this year.

On Thursday, spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said the United Nations was greatly concerned that the United States had denied visas to members of the Russian delegation who were scheduled to participate in the UN General Assembly.

On Wednesday, the United Nations said it had received an official letter sent by Russia regarding the denial of visas and would take whatever appropriate action is needed.

Last week, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said Moscow might resort to advocating for the relocation of the UN headquarters, currently located in New York City, amid the United States' refusal to grant visas to ten members of the Russian delegation for the UN General Assembly's high-level week.

The United States did not issue visas for several members of the Russian delegation, citing technical difficulties as the reason.

The Russian Foreign Ministry has slammed the United States for describing the situation as a technical problem, arguing that Russian delegates met all the deadlines for sending the necessary visa documents.