Countries should take collective action in seeking justice in the murder of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi to avoid diplomatic consequences such as Canada had faced, UN Special Rapporteur on extrajudicial or arbitrary executions Agnes Callamard told Sputnik

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th October, 2019)

"I think it will be far better for a number of countries to come together and to demand a criminal investigation. I think they will be protected by their numbers," Callamard said on Friday. "I do think it is a very heavy price that Canada had to pay, and I don't feel that any other country should have to pay it."

In August 2018, the Canadian Foreign Ministry tweeted that it was "gravely concerned" over new arrests of civil society and women's rights activists in Saudi Arabia, including Samar Badawi, a sister of imprisoned blogger Raif Badawi. The ministry called on Saudi Arabia to "immediately release" them.

In response, Saudi Arabia recalled its ambassador from Ottawa and froze all trade investments in Canada. In addition, Saudi Arabia ordered the departure of the Canadian envoy from Riyadh.

According to Callamard, the sanctions imposed on Canada demonstrated that a state should not take a stand-alone against such a "powerful" country as Saudi Arabia.

"A country on its own should not have to take a stand against a country as powerful as Saudi Arabia.

And that, that's why I said that I would not recommend [it] for one single country, unless it may be very powerful, maybe, the United States," the rapporteur said. "Canada paid a very heavy price for its human rights position, and no country came to the support of Canada."

In June, Callamard issued a report concluding that Khashoggi's death was a premeditated extrajudicial murder for which Saudi Arabia is responsible. She called on UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres to launch a follow-up criminal probe into the killing due to "credible evidence" that warrants further investigation of senior Saudi officials, including Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman. Callamard further told Sputnik that the United Nations should create a special mechanism to investigate murders of journalists and human rights activists.

Khashoggi, a columnist for The Washington Post, went missing last October after he entered the Saudi consulate in Istanbul. Riyadh initially denied any knowledge of the journalist's whereabouts but eventually admitted that Khashoggi was killed and dismembered inside the embassy.

Saudi authorities have charged 11 people with Khashoggi's murder but have repeatedly denied any involvement of the royal family in the case.