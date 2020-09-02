UN Meteorological Agency Registers Glacier Collapse in Alps Due to Extreme Summer Heat

The extreme summer heat has resulted in a giant glacier collapse in Switzerland, the World Meteorological Organization (WMO) said on Wednesday, adding that this year's summer had a significant impact on ice shelves and glaciers in the Northern hemisphere

"Alpine glaciers suffer tremendously from above-normal summer temperatures. In Switzerland, the Turtmann Glacier in the Valais Alps split in two, losing 300 000 m3 in a dramatic collapse that took place on 6 August," the WMO said in a statement.

The Planpincieux Glacier in Italy's Aosta Valley above the city of Courmayeur has been on the brink of collapse for more than two years, the WMO added.

"The glacier sped up to reach velocities over more than 1 m [3.

3 feet] per day at the beginning of August, prompting the evacuation of the nearby hotels and houses. More than 500 000 m3 of ice were gradually peeling off from the main body of the glacier, but eventually did not collapse," the statement read.

The meteorologists added that the average temperatures in the European Alps have increased by 2 degrees Celsius (3.6 degrees Fahrenheit) during the 20 century as a result of global warming. Meanwhile, in July and August of this year, there was a sustained heatwave recorded in the Alps region and throughout Europe.

Carbon dioxide is the main greenhouse gas that scientists say is contributing to global warming and fueling climate change. Humanity collectively emitted 33 gigatonnes of CO2 into the atmosphere in 2019 alone.