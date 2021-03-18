UN Meteorological Agency Retires Tropical Cyclone Names - Statement

(@FahadShabbir)

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th March, 2021) The UN meteorological agency said on Wednesday it decided to withdraw Dorian, Laura, Eta and Iota from the list of tropical cyclones Names because of the death and devastation they caused.

"The World Meteorological Organization's Hurricane Committee has retired Dorian (2019) and Laura, Eta and Iota (2020) from the rotating lists of Atlantic tropical cyclone names because of the death and destruction they caused," the agency said in a press release.

The Hurricane Committee, which serves North America, Central America and the Caribbean, also decided to end the use of the Greek alphabet in the future because of the distraction it creates from the communication of hazard.

The agency added the warnings of storms might also be found confusing.

The WMO said the 2020 hurricane season, with a record nine named storms from May through July, ended late and was so active that the rotating name list was exhausted, and the Greek alphabet was used for only the second time.

According to the agency, a total of 93 names have now been retired from the Atlantic list since 1953, when storms began to be named under this system.