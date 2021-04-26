UrduPoint.com
UN Mideast Envoy Meets Israeli Officials Over Escalation In Gaza - Spokesman

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 hour ago Mon 26th April 2021 | 10:50 PM

UN Mideast Envoy Meets Israeli Officials Over Escalation in Gaza - Spokesman

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th April, 2021) UN Special Coordinator for the middle East Peace Process Tor Wennesland met on Monday with Israeli officials to discuss the recent escalation in Jerusalem and around Gaza, UN spokesman Farhan Haq said in a press briefing.

"Mr. Wennesland will continue with his work to de-escalate tensions," Haq said. "He met with Israeli officials today, and he's going to travel tomorrow to Jordan and Egypt for further discussion."

Over the weekend, the situation on the Palestinian enclave's border severely escalated as 40 rockets were launched from Gaza toward Israel's territory. Several of these rockets were intercepted by the latter's Iron Dome Aerial Defense System.

In response, Israel targeted the infrastructure of the Hamas movement in Gaza.

In the most recent attack occurring last night, three rockets were fired in the direction of Israel, according to the Israel Defense Forces (IDF). Along with that, the IDF released a video showing the two rockets getting intercepted by the Iron Dome.

In a statement on Saturday, Wennesland condemned these acts of violence and called on all sides to show maximum restraint and avoid further escalation.

Hamas, a Palestinian Sunni militant organization in control of the Gaza Strip, has been locked in a protracted on-and-off conflict with Israel, which still refuses to recognize Palestine as an independent political and diplomatic entity. Israel holds Hamas responsible for any attack coming from the Gaza Strip.

