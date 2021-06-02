UrduPoint.com
UN Mideast Envoy Meets Israel's Defense Chief To Ensure Ceasefire Stands - Spokesman

Wed 02nd June 2021 | 11:10 PM

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd June, 2021) UN Special Coordinator for the middle East Peace Process Tor Wennesland on Wednesday met with Israeli Defense Minister Benny Gantz to ensure that the ceasefire with Gaza holds, United Nations spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said in a press briefing.

"Tor [Wennesland] was in Gaza a few days ago. I know that he met with Israeli authorities today. I know he met with Mr. Benny Gantz, the Defense Minister, to continue his discussions as he's had with parties to ensure that the ceasefire and the cessation of hostilities and the calm stands and is solidified," Dujarric said.

The spokesman added that Wennesland will continue his engagement with all relevant parties to push for a political solution of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

Israel and Palestine's Gaza Strip were in a state of conflict for 11 days that ended with an Egypt-brokered ceasefire on May 20. The hostilities came after days of clashes between Arabs and Israeli police in East Jerusalem over an Israeli court's decision to evict several Palestinian families.

