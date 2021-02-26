UN Mideast Envoy Says Palestinian Factions, Voters Make Progress Toward Holding Election

UN Special Coordinator for the Middle East Peace Process Tor Wennesland told the UN Security Council on Friday about the progress that has been made by Palestinian factions and voters ahead of the 2021 general election

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th February, 2021) UN Special Coordinator for the middle East Peace Process Tor Wennesland told the UN Security Council on Friday about the progress that has been made by Palestinian factions and voters ahead of the 2021 general election.

"Palestinian factions are making progress towards holding legislative, presidential and Palestinian National Council elections," Wennesland said.

"Meanwhile, the Palestinian public is doing its part. On February 17, the Central Elections Commission closed voter registration and announced 421,000 new registrants during the period, raising the total registered voters to over 2.

6 million, 93 percent of all eligible voters," he said.

Wennesland pointed out that it is encouraging to see that nearly 80 percent of 1.56 million voters, who will be voting for the first time, are under 30 years old.

The Special Coordinator also reiterated the commitment of the United Nations to support and facilitate the preparation toward the first general election in 15 years.

Legislative elections are slated for May 22, followed by a presidential race two months later and the Palestinian National Council elections planned for August 31.