UN Mideast Envoy Says Understands Palestinians' Disappointment Over Election Delay

Fri 30th April 2021

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th April, 2021) The UN special coordinator for the middle East peace process, Tor Wennesland, said on Friday that he took note of Palestine's decision to postpone the presidential and parliamentary elections, expressing understanding for "the disappointment of the many Palestinians."

Earlier in the day, Palestinian leader Mahmoud Abbas announced the postponement of the elections, including the May 22 legislative vote, over Israel's refusal to guarantee that they could take place in East Jerusalem.

"I take note of the Palestinian leadership decision to postpone Legislative Council elections scheduled for May 22. I fully understand the disappointment of the many Palestinians who have so clearly expressed a desire to exercise their democratic rights after nearly 16 years without elections," Wennesland said in a statement posted by his office on Twitter.

The UN envoy reiterated that holding transparent and inclusive elections across all Palestinian territories, including East Jerusalem, was key to "renewing the legitimacy and credibility of Palestinian institutions and opening the path to re-establishing Palestinian national unity.

"

"Setting a new and timely date for elections would be an important step in reassuring the Palestinian people that their voices will be heard. The United Nations reaffirms its support to strengthening the Palestinian national institutions," Wennesland stated.

The UN representative also called on all parties to create conditions to resume the electoral process at the earliest, noting that a prolonged period of uncertainty may exacerbate the fragile situation.

Earlier this year, Palestine's leadership officially requested Israel to allow general elections to be held in East Jerusalem, as provided for by the Transitional Phase Agreement, but it did not receive any response. The authorities also sent letters to the United Nations, the European Union, the United States and Russia ” the Middle East Quartet members ” requesting their intervention to ensure that Palestinians in East Jerusalem will participate in the elections. However, the international community's efforts also failed.

