UN Mideast Envoy: UNRWA Reached Its Limit, Will Face Serious Cash Flow Crisis In April

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Thu 25th March 2021 | 09:19 PM

The UN Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA) has exhausted its resources and will face a severe cash flow crisis unless it receives additional funds, UN Special Coordinator for the Middle East Peace Process Tor Wennesland said on Thursday

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th March, 2021) The UN Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA) has exhausted its resources and will face a severe cash flow crisis unless it receives additional funds, UN Special Coordinator for the middle East Peace Process Tor Wennesland said on Thursday.

"By April, the agency will face a serious cash flow crisis. After years of austerity measures and investment inefficiency, the agency has reached its limits. It must receive additional funds to sustain all essential services and support national plans to contain the pandemic, including vaccination roll-out," Wennesland told the UN Security Council.

According to the special coordinator, at the end of 2020, UNRWA narrowly avoided a financial collapse at a time of acute humanitarian needs amid the COVID-19 pandemic and economic hardships. In 2021, UNRWA still lacks more than $200 million for the core program budget, Wennesland said.

In February, URWA asked for $1.5 billion to continue running its assistance programs throughout this year. The agency said it did not receive the $75 million needed to fund its work in 2020.

In 2018, former US President Donald Trump decided to cut the $300 million in annual funding the United States used to provide to UNRWA.

