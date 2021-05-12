UN Mideast Envoy Urges Palestine, Israel to Stop Fire Immediately, Warns of Full-Scale War

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th May, 2021) UN Special Coordinator for the middle East Tor Wennesland called on Israel and Palestine to immediately stop fighting, warning that the escalation is heading toward a full-scale war.

"Stop the fire immediately.

We're escalating towards a full scale war. Leaders on all sides have to take the responsibility of deescalation," Wennesland said in a Twitter statement on Tuesday. "The cost of war in Gaza is devastating [and] is being paid by ordinary people. UN is working with all sides to restore calm. Stop the violence now."