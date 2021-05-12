UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UN Mideast Envoy Urges Palestine, Israel To Stop Fire Immediately, Warns Of Full-Scale War

Muhammad Irfan 1 hour ago Wed 12th May 2021 | 02:30 AM

UN Mideast Envoy Urges Palestine, Israel to Stop Fire Immediately, Warns of Full-Scale War

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th May, 2021) UN Special Coordinator for the middle East Tor Wennesland called on Israel and Palestine to immediately stop fighting, warning that the escalation is heading toward a full-scale war.

"Stop the fire immediately.

We're escalating towards a full scale war. Leaders on all sides have to take the responsibility of deescalation," Wennesland said in a Twitter statement on Tuesday. "The cost of war in Gaza is devastating [and] is being paid by ordinary people. UN is working with all sides to restore calm. Stop the violence now."

Related Topics

Fire United Nations Israel Palestine Twitter Gaza Middle East All (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited

Recent Stories

Rulers, crown princes congratulate President, Vice ..

1 hour ago

Mohamed bin Zayed exchanges Eid al-Fitr greetings ..

2 hours ago

DIA assigns 471 mosques and musallas for Eid al-Fi ..

3 hours ago

Al Dhafra Grand Kingfish Championship for men and ..

4 hours ago

93,359 people vaccinated against corona in Faisala ..

1 hour ago

All out efforts being made to reduce crime in capi ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.