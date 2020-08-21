UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UN Migrant Return Flights Take Off Again From Libya

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Fri 21st August 2020 | 10:43 PM

UN migrant return flights take off again from Libya

More than 100 Ghanaians stranded in Tripoli have returned home on the first voluntary migrant repatriation flight from Libya since the coronavirus pandemic began, the UN migration agency said Friday

Geneva, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Aug, 2020 ) :More than 100 Ghanaians stranded in Tripoli have returned home on the first voluntary migrant repatriation flight from Libya since the coronavirus pandemic began, the UN migration agency said Friday.

Most of the 118 passengers on the charter flight from the Libyan capital to Accra were male migrant workers, but seven women, three children and two infants were also onboard, the International Organization for Migration said.

"Many of them had been working in Libya for years," IOM spokeswoman Safa Msehli told reporters at the United Nations in Geneva.

"Others had arrived in the past few years but due to the severity of the conflict and the COVID-19 situation, they found themselves out of jobs, out of income, were stranded and have decided to go home." Some had been sleeping on the streets and were provided with shelter during the five-month halt to the IOM's voluntary humanitarian return programme.

At least 2,300 people in Libya have registered for the programme. A repatriation flight to Bangladesh is planned for September, while one due to fly to Mali next week has been put on hold due to the coup in the west African country.

The scheme is "a critical lifeline for migrants wishing to return home", said Msehli.

In the first quarter of 2020, it helped 1,466 stranded migrants return from Libya, she said.

Last year, nearly 9,800 people returned to 34 countries across Africa and Asia.

- Migration route - Libya has been in chaos ever since the 2011 overthrow and killing of dictator Moamer Kadhafi in a NATO-backed uprising, though its warring rival administrations said Friday that they would cease all hostilities and organise nationwide elections soon.

And since the ousting of Kadhafi, Libya has become a key route for irregular migration from Africa into Europe, across the Mediterranean Sea.

At least 45 migrants and refugees perished off Libya this week in the deadliest shipwreck there so far this year, the UN said on Wednesday.

The 37 rescued survivors were mainly from Senegal, Mali, Chad and Ghana.

The latest tragedy brings to 302 the known number of migrants and refugees to have perished on the Mediterranean route so far this year.

"The insecurity at the border and the lack of monitoring at the border does not allow us to have a clear idea of how many people are making their way into Libya, or how many people attempt to cross the Mediterranean," said Msehli.

"We did see many cases where hundreds of migrants were stranded or left by smugglers between the Niger and Libya border, signalling that smuggling and trafficking activity continues towards the country."

Related Topics

Africa Bangladesh United Nations Europe Accra Tripoli Mali Male Geneva Chad Senegal Ghana Libya Niger September Border Women 2020 Dictator All From Refugee Asia Jobs Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Kuwait announces 622 recoveries from COVID-19, tal ..

31 minutes ago

Gas Explosion Hits Residential Building in Yarosla ..

2 minutes ago

UN Chief Believes UNSC Must Interpret Resolution o ..

2 minutes ago

Meeting of Joint Commission Overseeing JCPOA to Be ..

2 minutes ago

US government seeks to reinstate Boston bomber dea ..

2 minutes ago

Tour de France warns teams: two COVID-19 positives ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.