UN Migration Agency Asks for $10Mln in Aid to Help Storm-Hit Bahamas

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th October, 2019) The United Nations' International Organization for Migration (IOM) said Friday it would need $10 million until next April to help the Bahamas with the recovery efforts after a monster storm battered the islands.

Dorian descended on the Bahamas as a Category 5 hurricane in September, devastating the islands of Abaco and Grand Bahama. It killed 61 people, while 600 others are still missing.

"IOM has launched a USD 10 million appeal as the funding requirement from September 2019 until April 2020 to enhance its support to the government," the organization said in a statement.

The storm left a trail of destroyed infrastructure and debris-clogged homes, overturned vehicles, felled trees and mangroves uprooted by the surge. IOM aid workers have been removing over 100 cubic meters of debris daily, Nazif Aliu, the IOM officer in Abaco said.