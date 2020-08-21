UN Migration Agency Assists Return of 118 Ghanaians From Libya - Statement

(@FahadShabbir)

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st August, 2020) The International Organization for Migration (IOM) said in a press release on Friday that it has assisted the voluntary return home of 118 Ghanaian migrants from Libya in a first flight as part of its return program.

"One-hundred-and-eighteen Ghanaian migrants stranded in Libya due to COVID-19 restrictions boarded a flight home yesterday, IOM's first Voluntary Humanitarian Return Programme movement since a temporary hold began five months ago," the release said.

IOM will provide support to the migrants during a 14-day quarantine period in Ghana as well as further reintegration assistance, the release said.

The agency added that more than 2,300 migrants, stranded in Libya, have requested to be voluntarily returned to their countries of origin since the onset of the novel coronavirus pandemic in March.