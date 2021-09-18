UrduPoint.com

UN Migration Agency Begins Relocation Of Those Affected By Conflict In North Ethiopia

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Sat 18th September 2021 | 12:14 AM

UN Migration Agency Begins Relocation of Those Affected by Conflict in North Ethiopia

The International Organization for Migration (IOM) said on Friday that it has begun to relocate those affected by various hardships caused by the conflict in the northern Ethiopian region of Tigray to upgraded shelter sites

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th September, 2021) The International Organization for Migration (IOM) said on Friday that it has begun to relocate those affected by various hardships caused by the conflict in the northern Ethiopian region of Tigray to upgraded shelter sites.

"IOM, together with humanitarian partners, counterparts, and volunteers, have been working tirelessly to make this relocation come together under the extremely challenging conditions in Northern Ethiopia. But, we must not forget that more needs to be done to provide urgently needed support to the millions displaced by this conflict," Michael Speir, Northern Ethiopia Crisis Coordinator, was quoted as saying in a statement.

Over 3,400 internally displaced families are being moved to a shelter site in the regional capital of Mekelle by the IOM-backed efforts, where they will be provided with essential goods, health services, and hygiene facilities, the organization noted.

The ongoing hostilities and subsequent limited resources and insecurity in the region greatly complicate humanitarian activities, which are under particular pressure as the new school year is nearing, the statement read.

The IOM estimated that at least 2.1 million people have been internally displaced and affected by the conflict, which erupted in November 2020 between Ethiopian government forces and the local ruling party Tigray People's Liberation Front, when the latter was accused by the authorities of attacking a regional military base to hijack weapons and arm the anti-government militia.

