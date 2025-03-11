Open Menu

UN Migration Agency In Turmoil After US Aid Freeze

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 11, 2025 | 12:00 PM

UN migration agency in turmoil after US aid freeze

Geneva, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2025) Hit hard by US aid funding cuts, the UN migration agency is battling claims from current and former staff of now pandering to Washington and providing cover for mass deportations.

Like many humanitarian agencies, the International Organization for Migration has been reeling since President Donald Trump returned to the White House in January, pushing an anti-migrant agenda and immediately freezing most US foreign aid funding.

"These funding cuts directly affect IOM's ability to support some of the world's most vulnerable people," an IOM spokesperson told AFP, warning this would "lead to more suffering, increased migration, and greater insecurity".

The United Nations agency, which at the end of last year employed around 22,000 people, has already laid off thousands.

It has also been accused of allowing its assisted voluntary return (AVR) programme to be used to "bluewash" -- or give a UN stamp of approval -- to Trump's mass deportation scheme.

IOM announced on February 1 that it was scaling up its efforts across Latin America and the Caribbean "to help migrants return home, reintegrate and rebuild their lives".

It said it had resumed its AVR programmes in Mexico, Guatemala and Honduras, as well as Panama, which with Costa Rica has reached an agreement to take in migrants from other countries deported by the United States.

