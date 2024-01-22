Open Menu

UN Migration Agency Needs $7.9 Billion In 2024

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 22, 2024 | 05:00 PM

UN migration agency needs $7.9 billion in 2024

Geneva, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jan, 2024) The United Nations migration agency launched its first global annual appeal on Monday, requesting nearly $8 billion for this year alone to manage the growing scale of population displacement.

The International Organization for Migration said it was seeking a total of $7.9 billion in 2024 to "save lives and protect people on the move, drive solutions to displacement, and facilitate safe pathways for regular migration".

"Irregular and forced migration have reached unprecedented levels and the challenges we face are increasingly complex," IOM chief Amy Pope said in a statement.

"The evidence is overwhelming that migration, when well-managed, is a major contributor to global prosperity and progress," said Pope, who last October became the first woman to lead the organisation.

"We are at a critical moment in time, and we have designed this appeal to help deliver on that promise," she said.

"We can and must do better."

Related Topics

United Nations Progress Lead October Women Billion

Recent Stories

Punjab CM Naqvi nominated as PCB new chairman

Punjab CM Naqvi nominated as PCB new chairman

44 minutes ago
 Pakistan condemns consecration of 'Ram Temple' on ..

Pakistan condemns consecration of 'Ram Temple' on site of demolished Babri Mosqu ..

50 minutes ago
 Pakistan, Iran agree to return of envoys by Friday ..

Pakistan, Iran agree to return of envoys by Friday

56 minutes ago
 Security forces kill seven terrorists in Zhob IBO: ..

Security forces kill seven terrorists in Zhob IBO:ISPR

3 hours ago
 realme C67 - Now Available in Pakistan as the Qual ..

Realme C67 - Now Available in Pakistan as the Quality Groundbreaker in Mid-range ..

3 hours ago
 Washington ready to enhance cooperation with Punja ..

Washington ready to enhance cooperation with Punjab Govt in diverse sectors: Kri ..

3 hours ago
Investigation into malicious campaign against judi ..

Investigation into malicious campaign against judiciary underway: Solangi

4 hours ago
 Extended break expected for schools around general ..

Extended break expected for schools around general elections

4 hours ago
 Pakistan, China elevate focus on high-quality adva ..

Pakistan, China elevate focus on high-quality advancements in diverse sectors

6 hours ago
 Numerous educational institutions shut down in Isl ..

Numerous educational institutions shut down in Islamabad amid terror threat

6 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 22 January 2024

8 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 22 January 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 22 January 2024

9 hours ago

More Stories From World