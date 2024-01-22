UN migration agency needs $7.9 billion in 2024

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Geneva, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jan, 2024) The United Nations migration agency launched its first global annual appeal on Monday, requesting nearly $8 billion for this year alone to manage the growing scale of population displacement.

The International Organization for Migration said it was seeking a total of $7.9 billion in 2024 to "save lives and protect people on the move, drive solutions to displacement, and facilitate safe pathways for regular migration".

"Irregular and forced migration have reached unprecedented levels and the challenges we face are increasingly complex," IOM chief Amy Pope said in a statement.

"The evidence is overwhelming that migration, when well-managed, is a major contributor to global prosperity and progress," said Pope, who last October became the first woman to lead the organisation.

"We are at a critical moment in time, and we have designed this appeal to help deliver on that promise," she said.

"We can and must do better."