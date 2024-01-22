UN Migration Agency Needs $7.9 Billion In 2024
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 22, 2024 | 05:00 PM
Geneva, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jan, 2024) The United Nations migration agency launched its first global annual appeal on Monday, requesting nearly $8 billion for this year alone to manage the growing scale of population displacement.
The International Organization for Migration said it was seeking a total of $7.9 billion in 2024 to "save lives and protect people on the move, drive solutions to displacement, and facilitate safe pathways for regular migration".
"Irregular and forced migration have reached unprecedented levels and the challenges we face are increasingly complex," IOM chief Amy Pope said in a statement.
"The evidence is overwhelming that migration, when well-managed, is a major contributor to global prosperity and progress," said Pope, who last October became the first woman to lead the organisation.
"We are at a critical moment in time, and we have designed this appeal to help deliver on that promise," she said.
"We can and must do better."
Recent Stories
Punjab CM Naqvi nominated as PCB new chairman
Pakistan condemns consecration of 'Ram Temple' on site of demolished Babri Mosqu ..
Pakistan, Iran agree to return of envoys by Friday
Security forces kill seven terrorists in Zhob IBO:ISPR
Realme C67 - Now Available in Pakistan as the Quality Groundbreaker in Mid-range ..
Washington ready to enhance cooperation with Punjab Govt in diverse sectors: Kri ..
Investigation into malicious campaign against judiciary underway: Solangi
Extended break expected for schools around general elections
Pakistan, China elevate focus on high-quality advancements in diverse sectors
Numerous educational institutions shut down in Islamabad amid terror threat
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 22 January 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 22 January 2024
More Stories From World
-
'Calm' Kalinskaya taking maiden Grand Slam quarter-final in stride1 minute ago
-
Red-hot Alcaraz races into Australian Open quarters, Medvedev wins2 minutes ago
-
AlUla Tour 2024 unveils cycling race stages2 minutes ago
-
Riyadh Region Governor receives minister for Foreign Affairs of Costa Rica2 minutes ago
-
UN migration agency needs $7.9 billion in 20242 minutes ago
-
Three killed in road accident in eastern Indonesia12 minutes ago
-
WAMY inaugurates Orphan Center in Senegal12 minutes ago
-
Storm Isha batters UK, cutting power and diverting flights22 minutes ago
-
FAA recommends inspections for more Boeing models31 minutes ago
-
EU pushes Israel on two-state solution after war in Gaza31 minutes ago
-
Seven dead as dozens buried in landslide in southwestern China32 minutes ago
-
Poland's Tusk visits Ukraine as Kremlin blames Kyiv for oil blaze32 minutes ago