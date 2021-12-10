UN Migration Agency Says 2021 Has Higher Migrant Death Toll Than 2020

The number of migrants deaths was higher this year than in 2020, with the death toll steadily rising despite repeated calls to help prevent loss of life, the UN-related International Organization for Migration (IOM) said Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th December, 2021) The number of migrants deaths was higher this year than in 2020, with the death toll steadily rising despite repeated calls to help prevent loss of life, the UN-related International Organization for Migration (IOM) said Friday.

"Despite repeated calls for concrete action to reduce the tragic loss of life during migration journeys worldwide every year, the death toll in 2021 has surpassed 4,470 after dozens were reportedly killed Thursday when a truck packed with migrants crashed in Chiapas, Mexico," the IOM said in a statement, adding that the 2021 numbers were already higher than the 4,236 deaths in 2020, and likely to rise as many migrant deaths are recorded only later.

The coronavirus pandemic resulted in "unprecedented decrease in human mobility," but there was still a large number of deaths recorded, the IOM said.

"The number of deaths and disappearances has increased on many migratory routes across the world in 2021, including in Europe and the Americas," the statement read.

The IOM has recorded more than 45,400 deaths among migrants worldwide since 2014. In addition to thousands of fatalities that have occurred along much-discussed routes in the Mediterranean and on the US-Mexico border over the years, 2021 saw deaths on "harder-to-document land routes" at the EU-Belarus border, in the dense Darien Gap jungle between Colombia and Panama, and at a crossing between the Horn of Africa and Yemen.