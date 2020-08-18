MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th August, 2020) As many as 258 illegal migrants have been intercepted on their way to Europe in the Mediterranean and returned to Libya by the coast guard from August 10-17, the International Organization for Migration (IOM) said on Tuesday.

"In the period of 10-17 August, 258 migrants were intercepted at sea and returned to Libya," IOM Libya wrote on Twitter.

According to the weekly maritime update chart, a total of 9,225 asylum seekers were returned to the North African country in 2019 and 7,247 in 2020, including 6,370 men, 493 women and 384 children.

Last year, 270 migrants have died and 992 went missing on the Central Mediterranean route. This year's figures so far stand at 123 deaths and 180 missing migrants.

The so-called Mediterranean route is one of the most popular, but also the most dangerous tracks of irregular migration to the European continent. Thousands of illegal migrants risk their lives embarking upon a sea passage on unsafe, decrepit boats not designed for such long transfers and often operated by smugglers.