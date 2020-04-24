UN Migration Agency Says Building COVID-19 Quarantine Shelters in Nigeria

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th April, 2020) The International Organization for Migration (IOM) said in a press release on Friday it would built 90 quarantine shelters in Nigeria to facilitate adequate social distancing of vulnerable communities in the violence-torn African country during the coronavirus pandemic.

"The International Organization for Migration (IOM) is supporting health actors to construct 90 quarantine shelters across Borno, Adamawa and Yobe States to decrease the risk of COVID-19 spreading in densely populated camps and host communities," the press release read.

The shelters are going to be located in the towns of Gwoza, Pulka, Bama, Dikwa and Monguno and cater to people "with travel and contact history who might have been exposed to the virus," the IOM said.

According to the press release, each such shelter will consist of individual units with a latrine, shower, handwashing station and living quarters. They will have separate entrance and registration areas as well as restricted areas for health personnel.

There will be special arrangements for elderly residents and pregnant women, the organization said.

"Given the rapidly evolving situation in Nigeria and across the world, we must ensure that the health of displaced and host communities is a central part of our response," IOM Nigeria Chief of Mission Franz Celestin said, as quoted in the press release.

The construction will be funded by the UN Central Emergency Response Fund and take nine months, the IOM said.

Years of conflict and insurgency, chiefly on the part of the Boko Haram movement, have left roughly 35 percent of Nigeria's medical infrastructure destroyed. Coupled with heightened risk of communicable diseases, such as malaria and measles, it has already exhausted the health care capacities available to millions of internally displaced persons in the region, some 700,000 of whom now live in overcrowded and underserviced camps.

As of Friday, there have been 981 confirmed COVID-19 cases in Nigeria, including 31 fatalities.