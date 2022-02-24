UrduPoint.com

UN Migration Agency Says Concerned About Situation In Ukraine

Umer Jamshaid Published February 24, 2022 | 10:40 PM

UN Migration Agency Says Concerned About Situation in Ukraine

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th February, 2022) The International Organization for Migration (IOM) expressed on Thursday its concerns over the Russian operation for the demilitarization of Ukraine, calling for an end to hostilities and protection of civilians.

"We are extremely worried about the escalation of military action in Ukraine and the deteriorating humanitarian situation. We reiterate the United Nations Secretary General Antonio Guterres' call for an immediate cessation in hostilities and the protection of civilians and civilian infrastructure," IOM Director General Antonio Vitorino said in a statement.

The organization confirmed that it will be ready to address arising humanitarian needs in the country and region in coordination with governments and partners.

"Eight years of conflict in Ukraine have displaced over 1.4 million people who now rely on assistance to meet their daily needs. This escalation will only deepen the humanitarian needs and compound the suffering of millions of families," the statement read.

In the early hours of Thursday, Russia launched an operation after the self-proclaimed republics of Donetsk and Luhansk requested assistance in countering the Ukrainian troops. The Russian Defense Ministry said the operation is targeting the military infrastructure of Ukraine, while the civilian population is not in danger. Moscow says it has no plans to occupy Ukraine.

