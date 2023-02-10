UN Migration Agency Sends 14 Trucks of Quake Relief Aid to Northwest Syria

The International Organization for Migration sent 14 trucks with essential supplies on Friday across the Turkish border to the quake-hit Idlib province in northwestern Syria

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th February, 2023) The International Organization for Migration sent 14 trucks with essential supplies on Friday across the Turkish border to the quake-hit Idlib province in northwestern Syria.

"14 additional trucks carrying much-needed cross-border humanitarian aid were shipped from the IOM Burc warehouse in Gaziantep to Northwest Syria to support people in quake-hit Idleb with essential relief items," the organization said.

This was the second cross-border shipment of relief aid to Syria by a UN agency following the devastating earthquakes that struck the region on Monday.

Aid was distributed from the IOM warehouse in the Turkish westernmost province of Gaziantep, which itself was rattled by tremors measuring as much as 7.

8 on the Richter scale. The first shipment included tents and blankets for at least 5,000 people.

IOM estimates that more than 15 million people in Syria were already in need of humanitarian assistance due to the 12-year-long civil war when the quake hit. In northwestern Syria alone, 4 million are relying on charities to survive winter cold.

Freezing weather, lack of shelter, food, water and medicines is creating ever-graver humanitarian needs. IOM said it was working with national and local partners to ensure uninterrupted flow of lifesaving supplies.