UN Migration Agency Urges To Guarantee Civilians' Safety After Strike On Libyan Factory

Tue 19th November 2019 | 06:59 PM

UN Migration Agency Urges to Guarantee Civilians' Safety After Strike on Libyan Factory

The United Nations' International Organization for Migration (IOM) on Tuesday condemned a recent airstrike on a biscuit factory in Tripoli, telling the warring parties they must guarantee civilians' safety

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th November, 2019) The United Nations' International Organization for Migration (IOM) on Tuesday condemned a recent airstrike on a biscuit factory in Tripoli, telling the warring parties they must guarantee civilians' safety.

Monday's attack killed 10 people and injured 35 others. Most casualties hailed from Egypt and other African countries, according to the Tripoli-based Government of National Accord.

"Civilians are not a target; their safety must be guaranteed by all parties to the conflict," IOM Libya Chief of Mission Federico Soda was quoted as saying in a statement.

Libya has been split between the western-based unity government and the eastern-based administration loyal to General Khalifa Haftar, whose troops have been sieging the capital since April.

IOM estimated that hundreds of civilians have died in clashes in Tripoli over the past seven months. The fighting has displaced roughly 128,000 civilians, according to UN figures.

